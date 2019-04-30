FlipHTML5 Online Flyer Maker Provides a Dynamic PDF to Flyer Conversion Process

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2019 --In a recent software exhibit attended by people from online marketing, entrepreneurship and digital media, FlipHTML5 became the crowd's favorite subject matter. This is due to the fact that the said online flyer maker has greatly contributed in many businesses' promotion and endorsement of their products and services. The designer of FlipHTML5, Anna Lee, happened to join the said event and shared her thoughts, stating, "This online flyer maker is more preferred by digital publishers because it has the capacity to convert ordinary PDF documents into more appealing online flyers. FlipHTML5 is designed to do such function and it has more features that are really beneficial to its users."



As many FlipHTML5 users would say, the online flyer maker's feature of transforming PDF documents to compelling online flyers is its best asset. For one, importing PDFs to FlipHTML5 is very easy and quick to do. This initial step further leads to the enhancement of plain PDF documents. FlipHTML5 users can fully customize the looks of their imported PDFs by applying relevant themes and using attractive templates for their online flyers. FlipHTML5 users are also left with options on setting the view mode of a certain flyer into either slide or flip.



Another thing that emboldened FlipHTML5 users to express their commendation about the online flyer maker is its easy and engaging social sharing feature. It has multiple social sharing media and platforms that enabled its users to pull more readers to view and learn more about the products and services that they offer. In most cases, these published flyers that were shared online eventually lead to generating an increased rate of business transactions than just sharing a plain PDF document.



To experience making quality online flyers, interested businesses and individuals may sign up for a free account at http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an established digital publishing solutions provider through its capacity of converting PDF documents into remarkable online flyers. Through the years, FlipHTML5 has built a reputation as a reliable online flyer maker. Today, FlipHTML5 continues to function as an online flyer maker that provides continuously efficient digital publishing solutions to many of its users.