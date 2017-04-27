Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2017 --FlipHTML5, the global provider of E-publishing solutions, today announced the new release of its online pamphlet maker with amazing new features. Without any programming knowledge or coding skill, uses can convert any PDF document into an online pamphlet within minutes.



"Our online pamphlet maker is developed for reducing cost and complexity to the delight of our customers. We promise to provide them with the easy-to-use and affordable solutions at our best." said Anna Lee, Designer at FlipHTML5.



The desktop version of FlipHTML5 online pamphlet maker can be available for the Windows and Mac operating systems. Both Wins & Mac users can download it to convert PDFs into online pamphlets that could be viewed on any mobile device like iPad, iPhone, Android phone and Android tablet. It is of great convenience for those who enjoy reading everywhere.



FlipHTML5 online pamphlet maker streamlines the process of digital publishing. Users can create an online pamphlet form PDF in just three steps. To start with, import PDF files or images to the software interface. Then, enrich the online pamphlet with the powerful packed features. Lastly, publish it to local or upload online. With FlipHTML5, users will never struggle with the complexity and difficulty of digital publishing.



FlipHTML5 online pamphlet maker also comes with a simple and time-saving solution. According to the user's review, it's troublesome and time-consuming to convert multiple PDF files one by one. Now, users don't need to do that anymore. The Batch Convert feature enables users to convert a variety of PDF files in a time, which definitely helps users increase the efficiency and productivity of their work.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing software developer dedicated to delivering the most easy-to-use and affordable digital publishing solution to global customers.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.