FlipHTML5 Online Publishing Software Adds Virtual Camera for Zooming Flipbook Pages

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2014 --The latest update of the FlipHTML5 online publishing software has been released. The new camera feature enhances the performance of the software by allowing the publishers to include camera elements to specific pages.



FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform always offers its users novel features wrapped in cutting edge technology that cannot be found in any similar software. The latest addition of innovative features is the Camera option, which is available in the desktop edition of the upgraded software version – V2.2.1. This camera feature enables the users to add attractive and high quality camera elements to the pages of the flipbook they create. The fine local amplification capability enhances the local detail of a flipbook perfectly.



Users are being given the opportunity to create their own set of unique and attractive product catalogs. The FlipHTML5 online publishing software is far more than a simple platform that helps the users create digital publications. It is a highly versatile tool that allows the publishers to present the prospective buyers a sense of individuality through customizing the inbuilt features. An alluring product catalog is the perfect method to lure customers to a specific product. And what the FlipHTML5 team has been expecting for its clients is that – to lend a helping hand to make their life easier by introducing advance digital publishing software.



The main objective of the FlipHTML5 online publishing team is to continuously introduce a number of unique features to increase the performance of the software in multiple folds during the upcoming Christmas season. The hard-to-beat service this platform offers will be taken to a completely new level before the Christmas Day of 2014! This is considered to be an early Christmas gift to the users of the software since advancements in the platform directly correlates with the market share they could achieve during the season.



About FlipHTML5 Online Publishing Software

FlipHTML5 is a versatile and high-end digital publishing platform that helps users create interactive ezines, product catalogs and many more online publications to be distributed on the World Wide Web for the eyes of millions of potential buyers.



To learn more details on the camera feature and advantages of it, visit the FlipHTML5 team’s official website at: http://fliphtml5.com/features/