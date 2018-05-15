FlipHTML5 Opens Opportunities for Paperless Marketing Development

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2018 --Alongside the rise of the fourth industrial revolution comes the best offer that Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, has in store for the enterprises and consumers out there. For years, shoppers worldwide thrived on reading catalogs and magazines printouts as their shopping references, entertainment sheets and trivial trend resources in lieu of doing the walk-in buying set-up. Those were the days when printed memorabilia such as yearbooks, photo books, brochures, etc. are noteworthy items that would require high maintenance measures by its organizations or institutions.



Today, almost all products and organizational information are already accessible online. With FlipHTML5, the marketing process of products and services by businesses has already become simpler yet highly effective. FlipHTML5, the best flipbook software on the market, went through a software development process that has taken advantage of the needs of both the small and large-scale businesses worldwide for a wider reach of potential buyers. With this flipbook software, marketing, as a core business process, is not just selling of products and services as it also turns ideas, innovations, styles and fashion sense into saleable consumptions by the people.



For Winston Zhang, making business is not just merely providing the consumers with information through descriptions and texts. FlipHTML5, as the company's key product, offered to online users the free means of making remarkable business home pages, thoroughly organized bookcases, outstanding social niches and a lot more.



As soon as the company launched FlipHTML5, many companies and individuals who availed of this flipbook software perceived it as a leverage to globally compete and increase their operations' productivity. The flipbook software did not just open avenues for buyers and consumers to easily access any business' products and services information but FlipHTML5 also has the capacity to support enterprises in their business analytics needs. More than the flipbook software on its outer skin, FlipHTML5 also has fully functional backend features for extracting statistical information on the number of site visits, client reach, flipbook issuances and their reads. Such are useful inputs that businesses could understand the needs and demand of their clients and as reference to further improve the products and services offered to the consumers.



Indeed, FlipHTML5 is today's answer to a paperless marketing strategy with certainty on getting the most out from investments on every marketing efforts.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an amazing e-publishing platform that has influenced many marketers. The professionals focus on wider research and development to provide outstanding flipbook software.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.