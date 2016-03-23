FlipHTML5 Optimized the Czech Language for Its Flipbook Software V5.9.0

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --FlipHTML5 has been gaining hugely positive user feedback for its innovative and unique flipbook software. Since the time it was launched, it has gained a huge client base all over the world. The vendor has been updating the software regularly and recently they upgraded its desktop version to v5.9.0. The upgraded features include the optimization of Czech language which is one of the other 17 languages that this flipbook software supports. This has come as a welcome step keeping in mind the growing number of its Czech users.



"We have tried to make our software best by enriching it with powerful tools and features. Moreover, we have a huge client base and we want this software to reach out to maximum people so that they can benefit from it. We already have this software supported by 17 different languages and with our recent upgrade, we have optimized the Czech language to be more advanced without any bug", the company representatives told.



With the optimization of Czech language, the needs of Czech users are been catered to. This new optimization will allow them to customize their publications in Czech and make new additions to them. They can create impressive e-books by creating templates in Czech for them. The upgraded v5.9.0 version of FlipHTML5 flipbook software has come as a respite for digital publishers who were struggling to find some software that could assist them in creating their work in their native language.



In addition to this enhancement, the upgraded version also comes more brushed up as all the minor bugs that anyone found at any time with the previous versions have also been worked upon and removed. This new upgraded version was announced recently.



People interested in this news topic may also like to enjoy the featured examples created by FlipHTML5 at http://fliphtml5.com/case-studies/featured-examples.