FlipHTML5 Page Flip PDF Helps to Create Versatile Digital Flipbooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2019 --Digital flipbooks are result-oriented publishing mediums that retain the feeling of any traditional books yet have interactive designs, media, and other captivating features. FlipHTML5 allows users to get creative with the page flip PDF tool when creating magazines, catalogs, brochures, presentations and much more. The page flip PDF tool is loaded with attractive features, customized settings, built-in templates, and functional toolbar buttons, among other many features. Publishers and marketers are empowered to design digital flipbooks that evoke interest in readers.



"Our page flip PDF tool enables users the flexibility of using flipbooks in many ways," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "They can make company brochures, presentations, catalogs, magazines, annual reports and much more. Digital flipbooks created can be viewed in high quality across all devices. Our flipbooks will instantly detect the devices and display optimized content to provide a seamless reading experience."



FlipHTML5 technology provides rich features that enable users to design flipbooks that grab the attention of readers across the globe. All PDFs are transformed into page-turning, video embedded, sound producing and animation-filled events that keep audiences glued to users' web pages. The software also allows them to incorporate call-to-action functions that increase conversions. Users have access to endless multimedia possibilities that enhance the interactivity of their flipbooks.



"Our software comes with a multi-language tool to provide easy interaction with international audiences," continued Mr. Zhang. "Flipbooks designed by us eliminate the need for translation. The digital flipbooks allow readers to select a language that suits them before flipping through. And since the flipbooks are SEO-friendly, they help to market products and brands further and faster to increase the customer base and sales."



Users utilize the rich tools and features provided by FlipHTML5 to create enticing flipbooks with improved layouts and backgrounds that readers love. They can uphold their brand image by designing custom flipbooks that match their business aesthetics to help readers resonate with their brands. Spicing up the flipbooks with videos and visuals enables users to develop a personal connection with their audiences. Videos and other visuals help to showcase product features, give virtual tours and much more to enhance user experience. To influence action on their flipbooks, users integrate links into their flipbooks to help their readers find the relevant products and resources they need and purchase.



FlipHTML5 provides publishing software to help enterprises enhance their productivity and efficiency. Users can create digital flipbooks that can be used to attract more consumers towards their brands and products. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.