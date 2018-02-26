FlipHTML5 Page Flip Software Can Automatically Turn a PDF to Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --With the event of science and technology, page flip software is additional in style. For this reason, there's numerous page flip software package within the marketplace for users to settle on. FlipHTML5 is one in all the highest page flip software package. Moreover, the book made by FlipHTML5 can be viewed not solely on laptop however conjointly on mobile devices.



With FlipHTML5, user-friendly operation interface causes begin making HTML5 flipbook quickly. Besides, varied beautiful templates and themes make the looks of flipbook spectacular. Additionally, media rich content like audio, video, animation can be added to make the flipbook perfect. Also, users are allowed to publish the flipbook to native or upload online.



Besides, it needs no flash and programming skills however with four straightforward steps to make a stunning flipbook from PDF, Office, Open Office or pictures. In fact, it can also be shared on the social media sites like Facebook, Twitter etc. likewise as embedded on the online page.



Quick Auto Conversion



Making a flipbook can just cost less than one minute with FlipHTML5. This is very time-saving and cost-saving flip page software. Just upload a PDF and it will be automatically turned to be a flipbook with page turning effect.



Directly Branding



For FlipHTML5 flip page software, the branding feature for marketing can bring great benefits for spread of content. It allows users to add a loading picture to capture audiences at the first time, and then add a logo in the corner with a link of any site to lead any audiences to further understanding.



SEO Friendly



FlipHTMl5 will help any digital content to be known for more people, for this page flip software enables users to extract the text of the PDF and publish it as Text version. So the content can be easily searched by search engines and anyone will get more traffic.



