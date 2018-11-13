FlipHTML5 Passed Page Flip Software Standards Set by the Publishing Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --It has been a rewarding year for FlipHTML5 as the page flip software was able to gain the trust of the majority of publishing companies around the globe. This happened through the efforts of the FlipHTML5's design team, headed by Anna Lee. FlipHTML5 went through a deliberate assessment from clients in the publishing industry and the software passed all the quality standards.



Anna Lee recalled her experience during the design and development phase of the page flip software and she said, "It was not easy for the team to come up with all the features that are available in FlipHTML5 now. However, it was worth our every effort after knowing that this page flip software has been able to satisfy the standards set by many publishing companies." She added, "FlipHTML5 can really help every publishing company in efficiently providing entertainment and showcasing ideas to their target readers."



FlipHTML5, which is page flip software that can publish flip books both online and offline, is very easy to use. Once the software is already downloaded and installed into a computer with either a Mac or a Windows operating system, it is already set for use. Navigating through this page flip software is easy because of its user-friendly interface. Users will only need to import the PDF into the software. As soon as the conversion process is done, they can already edit, design and save their project any time.



Many FlipHTML5 users loved how the software is equipped with attractive templates and themes. Publishing a FlipHTML5 project can be done quickly. Free users can publish and upload up to 5 projects per day with a maximum of 20-gigabyte file size. That is much more than any average page flip software can offer. In fact, some users from the publishing industry conveyed their willingness to upgrade their FlipHTML5 plans because of those advanced features that they can get from it, which are all worth their money.



Truly, FlipHTML5 is page flip software that contributed to the gains of many publishing companies. More success stories and testimonies can be read at http://fliphtml5.com/customer-feedback.php.



