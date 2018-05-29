FlipHTML5 Paves the Way for Better Conversion of PDF to Flipbook

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2018 --A digital flipbook is the new thing these days. There are plenty of flipbook creating software available in the marketplace. However, none that is as good as the FlipHTML5. This software offers a complete package for easily and quickly converting PDF to flipbook. What's more, the flipbook can be viewed in all kinds of browsers and devices.



Who benefits from using FlipHTML5?



FlipHTML5 allows businesses to create an electronic book about their business that they can read and share on the computer and over the internet. This is a very useful software to use for any business that wants to promote its business online. It works in HTML5 and jQuery technologies that will help in easily converting PDF files or images into a flipbook. So, anyone looking to bring out a flipbook can make use of FlipHTML5.



Features of FlipHTML5



FlipHTML5 is an easy to use flipbook creating software that makes an easy conversion of PDF documents into a flipbook.



User-friendly interface



The software offers very easy to use interface that makes even novice users create flipbooks. There is a wide range of templates and themes for free from this software that can make the flipbook an attractive one. The software also allows the users to add animation, audio, and video content to make the flipbook a perfect and entertaining one. The created flipbook can be uploaded online and also be converted to native languages.



Wide browser and device compatibility



This software supports a wide variety of devices, both for previewing and also for the final view. The created flipbook can be viewed on all kinds of desktop and mobile devices like Windows PC, Apple Mac, Android phones, iPads, and iPhones. All popular types of web browsers like Opera, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Google Chrome, etc., are supported.



The other features of the FlipHTML5 software are:



- The design panel is fully customized and users can create flipbooks like the way they want.



- Importing of PDF, images, and office files are possible.



- A wide range of templates meets the needs of every flipbook creator.



- Options to insert YouTube videos, images, flash, text, and animation are available.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is one of the best digital publishing software providers on the web. There are over millions of designers, publishers, and marketers making use of this software to create affordable and innovative digital marketing flipbooks.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.