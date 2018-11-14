FlipHTML5 PDF Document Publishing Tool Allows for PDF to Flipbook Conversion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --With a growing global customer base, FlipHTML5 has launched its PDF document publishing tool to provide a better user experience for existing and potential clients. The upgraded software simplifies the conversion of PDF to flipbook.



The PDF document publishing tool is equipped with a range of outstanding features allowing users to create realistic and responsive CSS3, jQuery and HTML5 flipbooks. To enrich the content, users can embed audio, videos as well as animations into the page of flipbook.



FlipHTML5 offers users a plethora of templates that are not only professional, but are also perfectly designed with current trends in mind. Users can double click to apply the template directly. Also, a number of engaging themes and dynamic background scenes are available for users, allowing them to create a personal flipbook that evokes individuality and impresses those who matter most.



The flipbook created by FlipHTML5 can be accessed on any device, such as desktop computers, tablets, smartphones and so on. Additionally, users can manage their flipbooks much better with a nice looking bookcase regardless of the size of the document. Even more, users can create as many as bookcases as they like, which can be embedded into their own websites to reach more readers.



"I need to present my products and services to my customers for business. I didn't know a PDF document publishing tool can be so powerful until I met FlipHTML5. It provides a way to present the document better than the PDF. The solution provided by FlipHTML5 is out of my expectation, I don't need to worry about the problem of compatibility anymore," said Anna, a user of FlipHTML5.



The upgraded PDF document publishing tool is now available for free download to both Windows and Mac users from FlipHTML5 website.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a technology company offering the FlipHTML5 software that enriches publishers with ideas, themes, rich media materials and more to help them create stunning digital content that arouses the interest of readers. FlipHTML5 inspires every publisher's passion for creating interesting content with innovative ideas and sharing them with audiences across the world.