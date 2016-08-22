FlipHTML5 PDF to Flipbook Converter Is Upgraded with New Fixes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2016 --FlipHTML5 announced today PDF to flipbook converter upgrade for its popular electronic flipbook online publishing platform. The upgrade resolves stability features and some bugs. Users are now able to open content after using the page editor without experiencing issues and also users have the ability to seamlessly use the language function in the Command Line mode. Finally, the upgrade allows publishers to easily assess the online publishing templates via the Command Line mode.



Why Use FlipHTML5?



FlipHTML5 is one of the world's leading makers of a digital publishing platform, which allows publishers to convert PDF content to digital magazines easily. Its powerful software allows businesses and individuals to easily create catalogs, magazines and brochures. Ordinary individuals are able to turns a plain PDF document into a content-rich and colorful digital publication with animated page-flipping effect. The ease and simplicity of the platform allows creators to import important text and add stunning fashion and product photos to make professional-quality catalogs or magazines. Creators are able to select different storage levels.



Software Upgrade and Availability



Creators wishing to explore a whole new way of developing publications are invited to try FlipHTML5 for free now. The free trial version offers 20GB of storage, 500 pages per book, access to statistics, ads, multiple accounts and more.



Small and large businesses can choose from different packages to allow for unlimited uploads, storage capacity, multiple books, email marketing, custom domains, PDF conversion, access to statistics and more. Creators can also choose the Enterprise level to get unlimited storage, unlimited uploads, custom domain, animation editor, Google adsense integration and more.The latest software upgrade is free to download and is available now.



About FlipHTML5

Hong Kong based FlipHTML5 is the leading provider of advanced digital publishing apps, solutions and software. The company offers an array of digital software and solutions for digital magazine and book publishers.



For more about FlipHTML5, click here.