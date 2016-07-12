FlipHTML5 PDF to Flipbook Converter Updated with More Powerful and User-Friendly Features

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --Creating online flipbooks & brochures is now more user-friendly with the new update introduced by FlipHTML5. The digital publishing platform is very popular among digital marketers and business users, and the software's more powerful features will allow them to easily customize the look and feel of their digital content. FlipHTML5 offers a digital publishing platform where content is read or accessed by millions of users worldwide. Meanwhile, 8 best PDF to flipbook converters are recommended on FlipHTML5's learning center for publishers.



The updated PDF to flipbook converter allows users to fully customize their page with the help of a wide variety of pre-designed templates available for the purpose. One can easily customize the flipping book with custom logo, background, buttons and other attributes. According to the spokesperson of FlipHTML5, with greater customization ability, a marketer can reach the target audience in a more convincing manner.



The software has been designed to convert PDF, MS Office, images etc to flipping e-books that are more interactive and attractive to deliver results. The software comes with the Page Editor that allows adding rich media, such as images, photo gallery, audio/video, YouTube video and lots more. With the help of the rich media, the content becomes more engaging, allowing a marketer to convey the message to their audience.



The spokesperson reveals that the new PDF to flipbook converter has several remarkable features that can make a digital content more interactive and result oriented. It comes with the Animation Editor that allows adding rich animations and web content. There is no need to write any code, and everything can be achieved with the click of a button or using a simple drop and drag feature. With the help of this updated software, a marketer can easily offer an engrossing digital experience for the target audience.



The FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform allows users to take their digital content to the next level. The content could be accessed at anytime from anywhere on any mobile device, such as iPhones, iPads, smartphones, tablets etc. A user can easily create a digital brochure or a catalogue using the software and can publish it online to be accessed in the real-time.



To learn more about the features of the new and updated software, one can visit the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About Fliphtml5.com

Fliphtml5.com is a leading digital publishing software provider of the world. They offer a series of e-publishing software which are feature-rich and user-friendly. They have custom-made solutions to cater to the needs of different industries such as Gaming, Film, and Finance etc. The flip book maker is available in a free as well as several paid versions with specific set of features to meet the new-age digital publishing needs of the users. They have recently added new upgrades to their existing Flip HTML5 software.