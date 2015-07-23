FlipHTML5 PDF to Flipbook Helps Businesses Take over the Mobile eBook Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2015 --FlipHTML5 is an expert on online and offline digital publishing software. Known for its reputation for providing the best for its customers, the company has continually updated and improved upon its flipbook software with improved and powerful capability to create the mobile PDF to flipbook publications. FlipHTML5 serves as a great tool for advertising and marketing, or any other business related purpose, users can distribute publication on the web in an engaging way that will get readers captivated. This software has been designed in such a way that it provides a powerful compatibility for business, in a manner that will foster the business-customer interaction. HTML5 PDF to flipbook is compatible with all devices such as iPad, iPhone, PC and so on. It works perfectly with mobile devices; all the page turning and animation effect are perfectly displayed.



Since it was launched, FlipHTML5 has continually been receiving several reviews, and most of them have agreed that the software is user friendly, budget friendly and also helped improve sales. Dr. Fred says: "With FlipHTML5 software, I was able to turn my PDF files into digital page flip books very quickly, and Creating realistic responsive CSS3 jQuery & HTML5 flipbook from PDF is just like one piece of cake". Ted said "with FlipHTML5, I was able to make as many publications as I wanted, which included as many pages I like, it is good, and I recommend it". Frank also added: "with FlipHTML5, my business has really boomed, customer-business relationship has been improved.



FlipHTML5 has amazing features which has enhanced its reputation as a top flipping software. Some of these features includes:



- Creates a realistic and responsive CSS3 jQuery and HTML Flipbook from PDF.

- With its wonderful interface, users can reach targeted audience on PC, iPad, iPhone and so on.

- SEO and User friendly.

- Makes PDF files interactive.

- Helps to build sales of business through its impulse shopping imitating real life shopping behavior.

- Helps to boost HTML5 page flipbook with various multimedia contents.

- Unlimited hosting cloud platform.

- Compatible with all Mac OS including new models.

- It is FREE



Anyone interested in this topic can free download digital publishing software right now!



About FLIPHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a free Flip Book Maker which is designed to convert PDF files, MS Office, open office and images to HTML5 & jQuery flipbook thereby allowing PDF files respond more to its users.