FlipHTML5 PDF to Flipbook Software Giveaway Is Coming Soon

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2017 --FlipHTML5 announces the giveaway of 3-month platinum plan for the PDF to flipbook software that will provide the customers with the opportunity to receive a code. With its help, their free account will turn to a platinum account, so that the customers will have the opportunity to benefit for 90 days from all the platinum functions on Giveaway of the Day (GOTD) website and to turn their static business PDF files into dynamic flipping books.



The unique promotion offered by FlipHTML5 will give people the opportunity to feel the difference between this pdf to flipbook software and many other flipbook software that have recently sprung up.



The software works with the most widespread digital format, PDF, that is used for flyers, catalogs, magazines, and other promotional materials. It helps businesses to promote their brands and products online. Thanks to the flipbook software, every customer can easily create pdf flip book that contains audio, YouTube videos, and links, along with animated effects. The best news is that the ready product is mobile, so that all customers with mobile phones can access them via email, websites or social media platforms.



Anna Lee, the Designer of FlipHTML5, shares: "We strongly believe that the FlipHTML5 pdf to flipbook software can change the digital marketing offering new opportunities that are much more efficient and affordable compared to the old traditional marketing methods. The world goes mobile, so we, too."



To get the free 3-month platinum plan, please go to giveawayoftheday website on April 16. FlipHTML5 partners the website to benefit all interested users.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is established to provide people with top quality publishing software that everyone can use. The company develops technology that corresponds to the latest needs of the society around the world. More than 5 million publishers have already used their amazing software and benefit of it.



More details can be found on FlipHTML5 homepage.