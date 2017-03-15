FlipHTML5 – Photo Album Maker to Preserve All Those Memorable Moments

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2017 --Digital publications giant, FlipHTML5 today announced the release of an all new and updated photo album maker that helps people create photo albums from photos like never before. The software will be used by the worldwide user base of FlipHTML5 for preserving and reliving all their memorable moments in a better way. Just like all their previous creations in the world of online digital publishing, FlipHTML5 has pleased its fans with yet another creation that will spread many smiles and preserve many memories.



"With so many other amazing products we have created this year, this photo album maker will be yet another addition to our online inventory for the people around the world." Said Anna Lee, the designer at FlipHTML5. "We promise our users that we will continue to bring innovation and necessity together to create great products for their professional and personal use." She added. Anna has headed several amazing projects at FlipHTML5 and the software she designed have been used by professionals and individuals around the world on daily basis.



The photo album maker of FlipHTML5 will be a place where users will be able to store, compile and organize their photos without having a fear to ever lose them. The design and features of this amazing photo album maker are amazing and just like all the other amazing creations of the FlipHTML5 family, the software is designed to be operated on all the popular devices on all the operating systems and platforms for the people of all levels of computer skills.



In addition, the amazing graphics and the iconic page flipping effects of FlipHTML5 also come standard with this one of a kind photo album maker. The user reviews and testimonials received by FlipHTML5 are always amazing and phenomenal feedback is received every time. The products of FlipHTML5 have been used and recommended by some of the leading brands, professionals and experts in the world of digital publishing. Find more ideas about FlipHTML5 here.



About FlipHTML5

In the industry of digital publishing, FlipHTML5 is a Hong Kong based world leader and provides the best solutions. The company has redefined the concept of digital publishing internationally and has millions of users worldwide. This photo album maker is a latest addition in the product line of FlipHTML5.