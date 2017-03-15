FlipHTML5 Photo Album Software for Mac—Create Flipping Photo Album Easily

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2017 --FlipHTML5 Company, the developer of digital publishing software, today introduced the new function of FlipHTML5 – the photo album software for Mac users. It provides the Mac users the effective way to collect the images together to do the animated flipping photo album.



With FlipHTML5 photo album software, Mac users can easily create flipping photo albums from scratch, with a realistic page turning effect. "This is a cutting-edge product far superior to anything in the industry," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "We expect tremendous sales of this product and we provide the skillful tips on our learning center as well as the vivid photo album demos, which is designed with the amazing features ."



Now with a great load of templates and multiple features for a wide variety of projects, FlipHTML5 photo album software is also incredibly user-friendly. Mac users can use a preset theme and upload ClipArt's or personal photos with text to create a personalized flipping album. Users can also add features such as background sound, auto-play multiple languages, and passwords for their photo albums.



The photo album software also allows users to customize the styles of their photos and add effects and thereby creating an interactive flipping photo album in just a few minutes. Additionally, photo albums can also be shared with others Mac users for an engaging experience.



To create an engaging digital flipbook that has a flipping photo album on Mac, the photo album design tips are here for reference. FlipHTML5 will be here to help at any time.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Company now is going to promote the photo album software to the photo book publishing industry. It aims to expand the flipbook publishing market and earn more users from all walks of life. It showcases the software features with a series of elegant photo album demos in its learning centers.