FlipHTML5 Presents an Online Magazine Maker for Users to Digitalize Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2020 --FlipHTML5 has turned the digital publishing industry on its head, with the most innovative platform, the online magazine maker. This revolutionary tool allows users to create realistic and responsive online magazines from PDFs. It does so in a user-friendly way, taking all of the stress and hassle out of the process with the easy-to-operate online interface and advanced features. Never before has there been such an easy-to-use and convenient online magazine maker for users to create and convert their digital magazines.



Publishers and designers who are seeking tools to promote their magazines for a wider reach should consider FlipHTML5's online magazine maker as it rightly addresses the needs. Users could upload their PDF magazines to FlipHTML5's online editor and get their magazines digitalized within seconds. A variety of templates, themes, and designs are offered for magazine customization. Most importantly, users are given the power to take static magazines to the next level by adding multimedia like videos, music, photo sliders, and so on to the digital magazines.



Jackie Peng, Customer Service Head at FlipHTML5, spoke very fondly and passionately of this latest innovation, "We are very proud of this online magazine maker and believe it is an inventive step forward in the digital publishing world. We set out to create a convenient and feature-rich online magazine maker to help users to digitalize their magazines and more people get to enjoy the smooth and pleasant online magazines with FlipHTML5."



Users will be able to enjoy their digital magazines on a wide range of devices online and offline. Unlike other digital publishing platforms, FlipHTML5's online magazine maker is fully optimized for varied screens, including browsers, mobiles, tablets. Users can also have the peace of mind in knowing that their online magazines can be private. Passwords can be set up to protect their digital magazines from unwanted viewing.



Additionally, users will be supported by a range of features when it comes to monetizing their content. Digital magazines can be sold online through e-commerce websites or integrated with Google AdSense in the content to get revenue.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has been widely regarded as a leader in providing digital software solutions to publishers in a range of different industries, from game to finance and fashion. With the growing popularity of digital-based content, FlipHTML5 has been increasingly used as an online magazine maker.