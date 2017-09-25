FlipHTML5 Presents Fashion Magazine Templates with the Latest Design

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --FlipHTML5 has announced the launch of four new fashion magazine templates for fashion designers who are serious about taking their business to the global market. These templates are well designed, easy to customize and they can be used by designers and fashion publishers alike.



Using the fashion magazine templates, fashion marketers can create stunning magazines in minutes at the click of a button. Every template in the fashion magazine section comes preloaded with text, images, audio, shapes, buttons and video elements. Every detail in each fashion magazine can be modified and edited by the user without restriction. The templates also have high-end effects such as animations, sideshow layouts and other features that ensure the designer's magazines stand out.



According to Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5, "the goal is to create an easy way for fashion designers to put their content out there at the touch of two or three buttons."



To ensure virality, there are social media buttons and links feature in the control panel. They can be added to the templates so users can share the content across their social media platforms with their friends. Readers can also zoom in or out as well as view the fashion magazine in a full-screen mode which is best to minimize distraction to the barest minimum.



The fashion magazine templates can be edited with FlipHTML5 desktop software. This magazine is believed to be a game changer due to the numerous ways it can be adapted by users. The FlipHTML5 software also comes with the popular flipbook style to give that realistic page-flipping feel while going through the contents of the magazine.



To learn more, please visit these clothing magazine templates available at FlipHTML5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a premier provider of digital publishing solutions to customers across the globe.