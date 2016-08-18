FlipHTML5 Presents Flipbook Software with Interactive Demos to Designers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --Nowadays, the consumers want uniqueness in knowing about the business products and services while they are visiting the online shopping sites. This has been made possible by the flipbook software by FlipHTML5 that is now providing interactive demos to their clients for designing the flipbooks in a great way. Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 states that the online marketers have found this software interactive and inspiring the designers to design things in a unique way.



Beneficial Effects of Using Flipbook Software



The advanced form of publishing brochures, magazines, etc. looks great now as FlipHTML5 has started an endeavor to demonstrate the users for using the flipbook software. This interactive platform will help online marketers to promote and provide knowledge about their products and services in a beneficial way.



- Knowledge about customized features: The designers are given knowledge about inserting the customized features like themes, templates, toolbar buttons, etc. that will help the consumers to go through the flipbook conveniently.



- Designing dynamic pages: Most of the pages that are created are static, which bores the consumers and they will not show interest in knowing about your products. For that, the designers can insert animation that will make the potential users to glue to your sites.



- No-cost factor: The flipbook is environment-friendly as there is no use of paper and printing cost is not required. Even the marketer does not have to bear any additional cost for advertising.



With the help of the interactive demo that is provided to the designers, the online business can now design amazing flipbooks with this software.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a publishing software platform that has helped the online marketers to change the scenario of E-commerce.



For details, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.