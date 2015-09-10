FlipHTML5 Promotes New Online Brochure Creator as Powerful Sales Tool

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --With brochures being used by many companies to help market their products and services, the new online brochure creator is expected to improve the efforts of businesses in reaching a wider audience and encouraging more sales. Having created the software, FlipHTML5 has set up a webpage to help users understand how to benefit from it.



The digital brochure creator comes with several similar features enjoyed by users of the popular flipbook maker from FlipHTML5. It allows quick conversion of static PDF brochures into dynamic and interactive digital publications that can be viewed on mobile and desktop devices. In addition, users can also include realistic, page flipping effects which help to enhance the user experience for their customers while making the content more engaging.



In promoting the online brochure creator as an effective marketing tool, a number of benefits have been highlighted by FlipHTML5 in their review of the software. These include allowing customers to have access to brochures anywhere and anytime, the ability to make purchases directly from brochures, and enabling publications to be designed and updated in real time. Users of the software also have the opportunity to share their digital brochures on their websites and on social media platforms to enhance reach, as well as being able to embed rich media content such as music and video.



FlipHTML5 believes their new digital brochure creator will be beneficial to customers in various industries, helping them to meet the growing demands of their target audiences. "As a leading publishing-software development company, we always keep up with changes in technology in the publishing industry," said Winston Zhang, FlipHTML5 CEO.



Companies and individuals who are seeking to use the online brochure creator from FlipHTML5 will be able to download the software, free of cost, from the company's website.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Company enables businesses and individuals to reach their target markets with interactive and engaging content.