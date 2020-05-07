FlipHTML5 Provides 8 Tips for Distance Teaching

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2020 --FlipHTML5, a digital publishing software company is helping teachers and students through an easy conversion process of PDF documents to flipbooks. The distance teaching industry has witnessed a boom due to the spread of coronavirus. To make distance teaching efficient, these 8 tips should be followed.



Use of different templates and designs – There should be the use of a variety of themes to increase the visual appeal of flipbooks. FlipHTML5 offers different templates, backgrounds and customization features to make the flipbooks more interesting.



Interactive books- There should be interactive books in distance teaching so that learning becomes more engaging for students. FlipHTML5 offers conversion to flipbooks with interactive flip pages.



Simple software -There should be the use of simple software for the conversion process to flipbooks such as FlipHTML5. The teachers without any technical expertise should also be able to convert the PDF documents to flipbooks easily.



Use of animations, videos, audio and images – The use of plain text in e-books in distance teaching can make learning monotonous. The use of animations and videos in the flipbooks by FlipHTML5 can make reading engaging for students.



Branding – The feature of inserting logos and banners on the books can help the academic institutions in branding themselves. The use of own domains and brands is provided in the flipbook conversion process offered by FlipHTML5.



Communication- The communication between students and teachers is imperative in distance teaching so that there is a classroom like an environment provided at the home.



Compatibility – The electronic books used in distance teaching must be compatible with different devices such as iPhones, iPads and Computers. The conversion of PDFs to flipbooks by FlipHTML5 is compatible with these devices.



Statistics – During the distance teaching, it is important to be aware of the statistics such as the number of views, devices, and downloads. FlipHTML5 provides these statistics so that flipbooks can be improved based on the needs of users.



These tips can make a huge difference in the online learning environment. "We are contributing to the field of distance teaching by making aesthetically pleasing flipbooks," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, founded in 2010, provides cost-effective and high-quality digital publishing software.