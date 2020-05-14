FlipHTML5 Provides a Guide on How to Add a Flipbook to Google Classroom

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2020 --FlipHTML5 came up with a life-changing innovation that aims at improving the way learners perceive their online classes. They have an easy to follow guide on how to add a flipbook to Google Classroom.



Why add a flipbook to Google Classroom?

A flipbook acts as a form of visual learning technique. It is a method that aims at changing how leaners retain their learning material and what they can remember at the end of the session. Research indicates that visual learning can help leaners in maintaining and assimilating ideas naturally than regular learning (Susan).



The benefits that learners get from flipbook visual learning are many. If the textual information is illustrated using a picture or a video, learners will have a mental stimulation that will assimilate the text and connect it to the facts captured in the flipbook. Frequent use of flipbooks in Google Classroom will help under-performing students improve their learning skills, consequently enhancing their classwork.



Flipbooks improve memorialization power

Text memorization takes a lot of time, but if some visual effects are added to the text, the rate of memorizing it becomes high. Because of those benefits, adding flipbooks to Google Classroom is a sure way of improving the learning outcome of learners.



How hard is the flipbook adding process?

"An easy to integrate and implement flipbook is what our software users require. We need the process to be quick and simple for time-saving purposes," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. The guide given by Anna Lee is simple and easy to follow. The guide also comes with visual screenshots to help teachers in learning how the process works. Additionally, FlipHTML5 values time; thus the duration needed to add a flipbook to a Google Classroom is short. Teachers will not need to read any other material apart from the guide to learn this fantastic trick.



