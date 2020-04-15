FlipHTML5 Provides a Guide to Convert PDF to Booklet Online

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2020 --FlipHTML5 is always on top of innovation to ensure its clients have the best software for conquering digital markets. Digital booklet is a great product and brand promotional medium. They help to present information in a vivid way that entices consumers to peruse through. Beautifully designed booklets create a positive perception in audiences and increase their willingness to engage with the content. FlipHTML5 understands the benefits of booklets to business and has provided a guide on how to convert PDF to booklet online.



Booklets are interactive publications that are easy to create and share online. FlipHTML5 provides an innovative way of turning static PDF files into captivating HTML5 booklets online in 5 simple steps. It has pre-made professional templates, themes, and backgrounds that help to customize the booklet to reflect the brand, purpose, and target audiences. FlipHTML5 has interactive features and elements that will turn booklets into highly responsive marketing tools.



"Creating booklets on our platform is a simple process that takes only a few minutes," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "Once they have embellished their booklets with multimedia elements to make them engaging, they can now publish them to the cloud for unlimited hosting and sharing. We also provide the option for users to have a custom domain for their books for marketing. Working with us gives them endless options to make their brand known to the world."



When creating PDF files, they should have all the information that will be needed for the booklet. These include images and content. To be able to upload the PDF files on FlipHTML5 and access their tools, users have to be logged in on the website. After uploading their PDF documents, they will use the drag-and-drop function to drop the files in the bordered area on the platform and generate links to the files automatically. The configuration button will help to configure the files into HTML5 format. Users can then effect other changes and settings according to their preferences.



With FlipHTML5, it is easy to edit, modify, and adjust publications they just created. They can make changes to the booklet, including changing the templates, styles, and colors to match their own brand colors. This phase of creation is where they get full creative control of their publications. They can add their brand logos, integrate multimedia elements such as videos, animations, music, photos, graphics, images, and much more for interactivity. FlipHTML5 also allows them to commercialize their publications and even optimize them for ranking on search engines.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an adept digital software developer based in China. The company offers a wide selection of digital publishing software for creating publications for online marketing. Their software products come with advanced tools that help make the publications responsive.