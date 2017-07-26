FlipHTML5 Provides a Low Cost & High Quality Flipping Book Tool for Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Flipping book tools are an innovative new technology that is going to greatly change the way individuals choose to create content. FlipHTML5, the world leader and producer of this new technology is aiming to change the way users are able to generate and publish content. FlipHTML5 is a technology company headquartered in Hong Kong which created the online flipping book tool. This flipping book tool permits users to convert MS Office documents, PDFs or images into a flipping book. These flipping books are designed to be viewable on many different devices such as a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or even a smart phone.



This flipping book tool is able to save users an enormous amount of time, energy and money. FlipHTML5 makes its content so that it is extremely easy to use for anyone. It is a great tool for many people because it offers countless different styles, themes and templates. This can be especially helpful for users with no prior design experience. FlipHTML5 has a vast variety of designs provided by the company created to benefit their users and allow them to easily produce high quality content regardless of their own design skills.



Anna Lee, one of the designers behind FlipHTML5 says "We want our users to have a vast number of different themes and templates to choose from. Each and every day we are working to improve our existing themes as well as brainstorming on more templates to create. Our goal is to have a template for every user that meets their own personal flip book needs and vision."



The flipping book tool allows users to create professional online flipping books at a low cost. Many users save money by not having to hire a designer for their online flipping book. Users can try out the flipping book tool for free to test out the different features that are available. FlipHTML5 also has different packages available to fit their different customers' needs. Packages include Pro, Gold, Platinum and Enterprise – each range on their features available depending on what suits the customers' needs.



For more information, go to FlipHTML5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a worldwide digital publishing software giant based in Hong Kong and led by Winston Zhang. The free applications that are designed for Windows and Mac give users and publishers from all corners of the world an ultimate opportunity to create and share their work.