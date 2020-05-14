FlipHTML5 Provides a Platform to Create Distance Education Courses Online

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2020 --FlipHTML5 is a reputable company for its unique nature of products, and its grip over trending technology always offers something new in the market which benefits all kinds of users. FlipHTML5 always makes headlines for its extraordinary and remarkable products and just today FlipHTML5 launched a very noteworthy product which is very popular nowadays and will probably beat all current trends. With this newly launched service, users can create distance education courses in a pretty unique style.



The current concentration of the global community is focused on the COVID-19 pandemic. People everywhere are home quarantined and there's a situation of lockdown everywhere. People are using their spare time to learn some new skills and courses and seeing an opportunity to help people during this period, FlipHTML5 launched a very helpful service to their users who are always looking for learning something new.



Most of the educational institutes are now preferring distance courses over physical courses. Online courses are available in so many formats like videos, chat rooms, and many more but people always complain about lack of engagement and low level of understanding for complex topics. To overcome such issues, FlipHTML5 launched an innovative service where users can learn online in an advanced combined method of traditional and online education systems. It's a visionary service that enables users to create distance education courses online.



This powerful service is having lots of customization settings, a feature to add media, resource links and so many other options to ensure their curious users a seamless experience. What makes it different is its interactive option which is the main highlighted feature of this service, and their experienced team of developers and professional designers didn't miss a single chance to make it look like a brainstorming product. Users can go to their homepage and start creating distance education courses in a very easy manner.



"This service will change the way people learn online. Gone are the days when people used to rely on the traditional educational system of physical class and blackboard while learning" said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 while announcing this service. Analysts reported that this type of education service has all the potential to surpass other educational methods.



For more information about this feature, please visit https://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTIML5 is the world's leading digital publishing platform. It provides some exceptional techniques and services to publish all kinds of digital content.