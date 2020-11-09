FlipHTML5 Provides a Virtual Bookshelf to Manage Remote Teaching Materials

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2020 --Teachers are facing the challenge of online education, in which they have to adapt themselves from face-to-face teaching to remote teaching. FlipHTML5's virtual bookshelf then plays a vital role in managing content as teachers usually have a large syllabus that needs to be published online for students to access easily.



FlipHTML5 is an online publishing platform where users will be able to upload PDFs on the webpage and get them converted into flipbooks immediately. Now FlipHTML5 has been widely used by educators as a versatile distance teaching tool to convert their PDF textbooks into interactive, sharable, online flipbooks. The flipbooks made with FlipHTML5 can be enriched with multimedia like video, music, images, animations, can be shared via links to email, social media, website, and can be viewed on mobiles, tablets, laptops. FlipHTML5 also takes pride in its flexibility, allowing teachers to integrate flipbooks into other online teaching platforms like Zoom, Google Classroom, and more.



Teachers with a large syllabus to publish will be in need of FlipHTML5's virtual bookshelf, through which they can save the trouble of sending each flipbook to students manually, but sharing a bookshelf link instead. FlipHTML5's virtual bookshelf can sort their flipbooks out by name or by date, acting as an online library to students that they can access anywhere, at any time, on any smart device. By granting students easy access to learning materials, it will certainly encourage students to be an independent learner even under the circumstance of remote education.



Anna Lee, Chief Designer of FlipHTML5, stated, "FlipHTML5 aims at tackling all conventional barriers in distance education, primarily related to the delivery of learning resources to students." She added, "FlipHTML5's virtual bookshelf helps to make this happen, along with our online publishing service."



Additionally, FlipHTML5's virtual bookshelf can be easily integrated into a school website and students can subscribe to their teachers' channels to get notifications whenever a new book is added to the virtual bookshelf.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is one of the most prominent digital publishing platform. It has served millions of business and individual users around the world to bring their content to life through interactive online flipbooks.