FlipHTML5 Provides an Ultimate Guide to Adding Flipbook to Website

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --FlipHTML5 offers the easiest way to design and publish digital flipbooks online. Users can upload their finished PDF documents and turn them into professional flipbooks in no time. Now, FlipHTML5 is providing an ultimate guide to help publishers add flipbook to website using an embed code provided by the company. Users can embed their flipbooks on different e-commerce websites, including Squarespace, OpenCart, Weebly, PrestaShop, AmeriCommerce, BigCommerce, GoDaddy Website Builder, and Strikingly.



Embedding flipbooks on commercial websites allows them to be viewed by many people across the world. It is easy to make sales quickly and earn revenue. The process of embedding flipbooks with FlipHTML5 is simple and takes only a few minutes. First, users will open the homepage at the FlipHTML5 website, go to "My Folders" and choose the folders they want to use. Inside the "Manage Books" page, they'll select the flipbook they would like to embed and click on the embed button.



"We have simplified the process of embedding flipbooks on commercial websites to help our clients gain exposure and make some money," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Partnering with e-commerce websites is a good opportunity that helps to boost their online presence by attracting more web visitors. Their flipbooks will also improve their website's SEO rankings and help them generate more leads and sales."



FlipHTML5 provides an embed code which should be copied on the page. After logging on to the website account, users will head to the page where the flipbook will be embedded. The embed button is found in the "Basic" section of the page. Clicking the embed button will allow them to upload the flipbook. But first, they'll need to paste the flipbook embed code on the pop-up page.



After pasting the embed code on the pop-up page, the flipbook will be a few steps from showing up on the website. The "Set" and "Apply" buttons are the final steps of the procedure, which will ensure that the flipbook is successfully added to the website. By clicking "Save", the flipbook will finally appear on the site. This will make it available to many audiences who will be shopping for different products on the website. E-commerce websites help to market products and will be an excellent opportunity for users to share their flipbooks with the world.



