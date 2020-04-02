FlipHTML5 Provides an Ultimate Guide to Writing & Submitting Guest Posts

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2020 --FlipHTML5 is a reliable resource for digital publishing tools. The company is now providing an ultimate guide to writing and submitting guest posts. E-commerce enterprises, marketers, and writers can use the guide to learn how to write and submit a guest post to FlipHTML5's blog and grow their influence online. Users can write great content that targets business owners, designers, corporate communication, marketers, educators, sales, and social media managers, among many others.



FlipHTML5 recommends that users combine their industries with target audiences to help build more relationships. Since their audiences love design, marketing, and publishing, it is best to focus on content marketing to give insights to business owners and marketers. The content should include topics such as internet trends, how-to guides, communication ideas, business ideas & tips, social media management, and other related topics. Writing about digital publishing and publication design can also help to convert prospects into loyal customers. All users need is to write great content that touches on all industries and bring in fresh ideas that readers will love.



"At FlipHTML5, we always ensure that our digital publishing community gets top-notch content at all times," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Therefore, we expect our guest bloggers to submit great posts that will raise value on search engines and drive in more traffic. The articles should not be overly self-promotional and may have one promotional link in the body. We will not accept links to low quality or fishy websites."



FlipHTML5 accepts posts in HTML, Google doc, and Ms Word formats. The content should be more than 500 words, 100% unique, and tailored to FlipHTML5 audiences. Users should ensure their writing is helpful, precise, and to the point without any formatting, spelling, and grammatical errors. Hyperlinks should be provided to attribute any data and statistics provided in the articles. To increase appeal and explain concepts better, writers can include at least three images.



FlipHTML5 allows writers to provide a brief author bio with a headshot in their articles. They can also upload their PDF content to FlipHTML5 and embed them to help illustrate their points. To submit guest posts, authors should send them to GuestPost@fliphtml5.com using the subject line "Guest Blog Submission." FlipHTML5 replies within ten days after submission with a suggested live date and will also offer a notification to publish elsewhere.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 focused on furnishing its clients with tools to help them excel in the digital markets. The company provides intuitive digital publishing software with excellent features that help boost users' marketing efforts.