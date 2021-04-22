FlipHTML5 Provides Free Tri Fold Brochure Design Templates for Marketers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2021 --FlipHTML5 now offers a valuable extension to its array of marketing design tools, furthering the abilities of the platform's digital catalog services. The addition of free tri fold brochure design templates is expected to provide marketers with another popular brochure option while remaining cost-effective. FlipHTML5 has been popularized for creating marketing material such as brochures and catalogs, alongside several other options.



FlipHTML5 specializes in online publishing for interactive products that go beyond the limitations of a PDF file and is especially revered for its digital catalog creation service. The platform's interactivity has made it a go-to option for collateral design. PDF files can be transferred to FlipHTML5 cloud services with ease and the pre-designed templates allow for a quick creation. Also, the offered themes are customizable to truly exhibit the uniqueness of each company. This platform allows users to add some flair to their publications without any coding skill needed, while the page editor helps with simpler efforts like adding videos, text, links, and more.



The offering of free tri fold brochure design templates is remarkably valuable for marketing people. They are capable of integrating with the most popular design tools on the market for exportation and further edits. With more than 10 templates to choose from, each is specifically designed to market a certain industry's products and services.



FlipHTML5's free tri fold brochure design templates tend to 12 different verticals, and each design takes a different approach from visual appeal to the overall purpose. These free tri fold brochure design templates can speed up the process of making a content-rich digital product catalog.



Ken Glenn, the CMO of FlipHTML5 has commented on this latest offering of free tri fold brochure design templates, "Our product has been successful with its combination of cost-effectiveness and the practical applications which go far beyond simple catalogs and flip-books. Now, businesses of all shapes and sizes can get the word out with beautifully interactive tri fold brochure templates which flaunt an attractive flair and frankly go far beyond the basic functions of a PDF file."



To know more information about the free tri fold brochure design templates, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing platform that offers design capabilities for interactive catalogs, brochures, magazines, and much more. The platform offers three paid packages alongside a free basic membership to start out.