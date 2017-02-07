FlipHTML5 Provides Publishers with a Top Platform for E Magazine Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2017 --FlipHTML5 introduces a top of the line digital platform for e magazine publishing. With FlipHTML5, the digital magazines can easily be created from pdf files and can be accessed by readers across the globe on their various mobile devices, including desktop, tablet, smartphone and so on.



According to the company spokesperson, the new digital publishing platform for free is packed with a range of outstanding features for publishers to create realistic and responsive magazine pages. Plus, Unlimited digital content can be created and distributed online or offline. Publishers can use these capabilities to reach their target audience with beautifully designed publications around the world. The platform for e magazine publishing simplifies the selling or buying of digital publications, which is of benefit to both publishers and magazine subscribers.



Speaking about the interactive features of the digital publishing platform for free, the spokesperson informs that it can allow publishers to embed rich media into the page of magazine, such as audio, video, web links and HTML animation. These features make the content more interactive and entertain readers at a deeper level. The platform is packed with a ton of customization abilities with plenty of design templates to choose from. Moreover, one can also easily customize the background, buttons and colors.



Besides offering a lot of amazing features to help publishers create a digital magazine, FlipHTML5 also provides a free cloud hosting platform for magazine publishers to host their publications, which is of value to publishers who don't have their own server. With an unlimited free hosting, publishers can distribute their content among a number of readers across the world.



A magazine publisher can know more about the digital publishing platform for free by visiting the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

For many years, FlipHTML5 provides millions of customers worldwide with a free digital publishing platform. It plays an important part in maximizing conversion, driving leads, increasing sales and growing business.