FlipHTML5 Provides Solutions to Create Product Catalog

People are always looking for a faster and more convenient shopping experience, even in the online world. Many businesses choose to display their products in digital brochures, hoping to adapt to people's shopping habits. However, lots of them fail to create product catalog in an attractive and engaging way. FlipHTML5 is a digital platform that enables everyone to produce fashion magazines, product catalogs, lesson plans for online educators, and more. With the help of FlipHTML5, making a captivating and enchanting product catalog is no longer a hard task.



The platform has a super handy page editor, and users can leverage it to create product catalog content engaging and suitable for a rich visual experience. Through this editor, it's possible to add external buying links, music, video content, and flash animations to the catalogs. During reading, viewers can zoom the catalog to read every detail of the catalog, so don't forget to add prices, discounts, or other essential information on the pages and efficiently utilize the space.



The cloud platform also includes eight different slideshow formats for both still and dynamic effects. Since videos are the modern tool for the highest engagement, FlipHTML5 lets users add HTML5 and YouTube videos to their creations, as well as Vimeo. This is a powerful tool, as users can create product catalog with engaging videos to further their media presence.



The product catalogs created by FlipHTML5 don't only have a flip page effect and sound to engage more customers, but they can search information from them via the search button. This makes it easier for them to explore and find out the necessary data just with a quick search without examining the entire brochure. Once the design is complete, the product catalog can be published on a website, shared on social media platforms, or added to the email for a more extended reach. It can be viewed on any browser on a PC or smart mobile devices, which allows people to browse the digital product catalogs at any time at any service.



