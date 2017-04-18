FlipHTML5 Provides the Powerful Flipping Book Tools for Content Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --FlipHTML5 is known to have numerous extraordinary features which include: SEO friendly, availability of page editing tool, mobility, interactive, security and many other useful features for publishers. The features of FlipHTML5 cannot be complete without mentioning and elaborating on the flipping book tools which aids users in content marketing. Though, there is countless number of flipping book tools for the content marketing, but FlipHTML5 to a great extent help users for customization.



Users of FlipHTML5 have testified that FlipHTML5 standards stand for the technology of this present and future generation. This flipping book tool has been considered the savior of content marketers, because it is designed for easy interaction between reader and the flip e-book. With the help of the flipping book tool, content marketers can create interactive flip magazine, page turning presentation, shopping catalogue, etc from PDF. In the same vein, users are also able to customize the profile/layout of the e-publication/flipping book with the use of flipping book tools.



FlipHTML5 provides page editing tool (page editor). This is one of the most wonderful parts of FlipHTML5. It helps users to add and edit diverse and important multi-media elements in the flipping book, delete one page or add a new page. The multi-media elements to be edited using FlipHTML5's page editing tool are: Music player, video player, shape, image slideshow and so on.



Again, FlipHTML5 provides content design tool which helps users in various ways to design a good photo album. This content design tool can also be used in converting PDF/images to create flipping photo album. Most interestingly, with the great efforts of "Winston Zhang (the CEO of FlipTHML5), publishing tool has been launched as one of the features of FlipHTML5. This helps the users to publish their e-publications in various formats (HTML, ZIP and EXE) and it can be accessed on any electronic device like computer, tablet, smart phones, etc and share through various social media.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a world leading provider of digital publishing. Its headquarters is in Hong Kong. The company have focused on research and development, offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.



For more details, please go to visit FlipHTML5 official site.