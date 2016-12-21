FlipHTML5 Provides Tips on How to Create a Travel Marketing Plan

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --Small businesses are faced with different challenges, and one of the commonest of such challenges is finance and the ability to fund marketing campaigns. Travel businesses regardless of the size are not left out of this challenge, and FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd has thought it was to guide players in the industry how to create a travel marketing plan through its learning center.



It is usually said that whoever fails to plan is planning to fail. It is however not enough to create a travel marketing plan, but it is even more imperative to create a practical, effective and high-performance travel marketing plan to achieve the set goals of the organization.



The FlipHTML5 software application comes with different features designed not only to help travel agencies and companies create a travel marketing plan but to also other businesses grow their businesses leveraging on the opportunities inherent in the massive traffic and possible sales that come with advertising on the internet.



The excellent match of affordability and quality that comes with using FlipHTML5 is second to none with such features as a personal homepage that allows for the easy finding of publications and a bookcase that serves as a shelf for the automatic collection of digital publications. Other features of the platform include social media sharing feature for reach to social media networks like Facebook and Twitter, and the subscription feature that allows readers to subscribe to publications.



For more tips on how to create a travel marketing plan, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/small-business/online-travel-marketing/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd is a leading digital publishing solutions provider with millions of clients across the globe. With its headquarters in Hong Kong, the company since its founding has been able to the growth of businesses – small and large through the provision of digital publishing software applications and tips, particularly for flipbook creation.