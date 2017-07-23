FlipHTML5 Provides Users with the Highest Quality Magazine Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2017 --Due to the popularity of online magazines, many companies prefer to create magazines to promote their business. For those who are looking for one of the fastest and easiest ways to promote their business on the internet, they can use good quality magazine creator for creating a magazine. With the magazine made by FlipHTML5 at your disposal, they no longer need to buy traditional printed magazines.



What can FlipHTML5 do?



FlipHTML5 is the highest quality magazine creator that allows users to create magazines from PDFs or images. The magazines made by FlipHTML5 can be shared through social channels such as Facebook, Twitter, G + and so forth. Also, users can upload magazines to the Cloud, making their magazines known in the world over the internet. So anyone can access their magazines at any time with any device.



Even more, FlipHTML5 creates very realistic 3D page flip magazines from PDF files. It can embed multimedia objects like video, flash, audio, link, bitmap button etc. on these magazines. The final result is that the readers see a very interesting magazine giving them all the information they need. FlipHTML5 can also personalize the features associated with most magazine creators available on the Internet.



Using the FlipHTML5 magazine creator, users can design search engine friendly digital magazines that can easily be indexed by all known search engines, which is another way to attract readers. Online readers who are looking for specific information can easily come to their website on the digital magazine.



"The digital magazines are less expensive, have a broader range and deliver a better return on investment. Because there are no transportation, paper or ink or chemical costs, they are remarkably cheaper than the print form." says Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, a leading flipbook related software developing company, offers users worldwide the best solution to create magazines and other digital editions.