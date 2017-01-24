FlipHTML5 - Publish a PDF iPad Flipbook for Mac Like a Pro

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2017 --Flipbook has since evolved into an online interactive format for presenting PDF content in web and on variety of mobile devices like iPad, tablets, smartphones and so on. FlipHTML5 introduces the ability to publish a PDF iPad flipbook for Mac.



FlipHTML5 introduces one to 21st century publishing that is interactive, secure, has multiple output formats, can be used on any device and is cost effective. It allows the user to create a unique identifier online that helps others find products and services whilst receiving the best possible information at a glance about their clients.



With FlipHTML5, persons can now find comfort in turning their PDF files into beautiful flipbooks which can be exported to any file format such as EXE and HTML. FlipHTML5 is designed with a drag and drop format that allows users to create flipbooks and publish them online in just a few clicks. With customized layouts and how-to-videos, customers will be using FlipHTML5 like a pro and publishing a PDF iPad flipbook for mac in no time.



FlipHTML5 is a unique way of expressing art, photos and advertising for upcoming holiday events and also for publishing reading material. FlipHTML5 provides users new and old with videos and directions on how to create publications thus providing solutions to issues in converting their PDF into flipbooks.



FlipHTML5 is the best choice for Mac users. The fact is that, not all devices can use the Adobe Flash. This has led to FlipHTML5 being the most compatible format especially for Apple branded devices.



FlipHTML5 is becoming the most sought for expressing digital creativity and profit maximization for thousands of small online businesses. Even more, millions of readers worldwide will now be able to access books, magazine, catalogs and other publications.



Uniquely FlipHTML5 is made to work on all devices and gives its account holders free design templates with custom settings, rich resources, animated media elements, page editor, animation editor and also the ability to upload online immediately upon completion of the flipbook. Click for more information about this iPad digital publishing platform.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 company located in Hong Kong, China led by Winston Zhang, has never ceased to amaze their customers through cutting-edge research that has led to the publishing of a software to assist Mac users to convert their PDF files into a variety of online flipbooks.