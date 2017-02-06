FlipHTML5 – Publish iPad Page Turning eBook for Convenient Reading

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2017 --With more and more readers turning a new page in online information, FlipHTML5 helps users publish the perfect eBook in a flash. Publishing an iPad page turning ebook has never been easier. With FlipHTML5, users are guided through the publishing process with easy-to-understand text and video tutorials. The free trial offers 20 Gigs of storage and 500 pages of publishable content. Users will also receive free PDF conversion, auto-flip mode, and the ability for readers to view their content on mobile devices.



With four different publishing options, the creative process is fun and easy, and getting a digital book out to the masses has never seemed more possible. FlipHTML5 is an all-in-one solution for eBook designing, publishing and sharing.



There are many features that make FlipHTML5 the best choice for eBook publishers – and readers! With FlipHTML5, publishers can create a fun and unique personal homepage. With the bookcase feature, publishers can collect their iPad page turning ebook in an orderly, easy-to-use way. Readers can easily subscribe to any publication they choose and get the latest updates from their favorite publishers automatically installed. Distributing eBooks can also be done with ease with the free sharing feature. Publications can be linked to a variety of social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus.



FlipHTML5 is SEO friendly, so publishers can utilize the power of keywords to make sure their work is searchable in search engines. Readers can find published content quickly and easily. With FlipHTML5, users get free access to statistics, so publishers know exactly how many views their eBooks are getting. They can also gear content toward readers' preferences.



Don't wait any longer to experience the next chapter in eBook publishing, FlipHTML5 page turning ebook software is available for free trial.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a world leading page turning ebook publishing software, trusted by customers worldwide. It contributes to converting PDF to page turning ebook for all industries and branches.