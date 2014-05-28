FlipHTML5 Pushes Online Publishing Industry with Easy and Affordable Services

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2014 --Gone are the days when publishing was a preserve of a few people, this is after the FlipHTML5 launched an online publishing platform which is available for free. While announcing this development, FlipHTML5 spokesperson said that anyone who wants to publish can register a free account. “One can even publish unlimited publications online,” said the spokesperson.



The FlipHTML5 digital platform now makes it possible for independent publishers to share their content online. These are people who had been previously been locked from publishing their work either by prohibitive costs or by the virtue of the content which they wanted publish was not given preference by the publishers.



FlipHTML5 is also able to create an interactive experience, and market a digital HTML5 page flip magazine to be successful. It converts PDF, images, PPT and other office file into attractive page flip books. The page flip book format is much more engaging than static file.



Those who have used the digital publishing platform expressed satisfaction with the system terming it a very useful product, one that can get one into the limelight.



FlipHTML5 promises to continue providing its clients with high quality, user-friendly and cost-effective digital publishing software. Even before the users experience the full potential of the product the company in its quest to provide the very best says that it will explore the newest technology and try its best to improve their application to meet the clients needs



For more information, visit the FlipHTML5 website at http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd is a digital publishing software provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The company has focused on the research and development of E-publishing software for years and developed a series of outstanding softwares for the users all around the world. Additionally the company offers customized publishing solution for the publishers in different industries, such as Game, Film, Fashion, Finance and so on.