FlipHTML5 Released New Magazine Publishing Platform for Digital Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2016 --FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, the Hong Kong based online publishing software company has recently released a new magazine publishing platform. FlipHTML5 is highly flexible and considerably easy to use software with online cloud platform. It is designed to help users publish magazines in a beautiful outlook. At the same time, FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform will also provide the homepage for users, which will also become the marketing place.



According to Anna Lee, the Designer of FlipHTML5, the new magazine publishing platform is significantly useful for a wide range of reasons. "Thanks to the free page turning magazine solution, users can convert their static PDF documents into attractive and beautiful magazines online." Anna further adds, "For starters, our software makes it possible for users to conveniently create HTML5 online magazines using a variety of stylish themes and templates."



While there are plenty of benefits on offer with FlipHTML5, one notable feature of the digital publishing platform is that it keeps pace with the modern day technology as it can be viewed quite easily with any device whenever a user wants. This certainly adds to the software's flexibility.



Perhaps, most important of all, users don't require any understanding of coding in order to use the FlipHTML5 magazine publishing platform. According to Anna, "You can turn your PDF document into a flipping magazine within minutes without any coding required." Remarkably, the platform also doesn't need programming skills or flash to work.



Needless to say, the platform is a must for modern day publishers. For those who wish to get their hands on the software right away, FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform is available for free download here.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a product of FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company is a well known digital publishing software provider. FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd also offers a vast variety of solutions for illustrated book publishers to craft all sorts of outputs.