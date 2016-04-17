FlipHTML5 Released New v1.3.3 of Its Flipbook Software for Mac

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2016 --FlipHTML5 has announced the launch of their latest version of its flipbook software for Mac users. The updated version will feature improved link function of the page editor. The users will also have a better experience reading the flipbook on mobile as the slide mode of the flipbook is also optimized in the newer version. The version v1.3.3 will also include a better search function and optimized slide template.



The users will be able to open the pop-up slideshow window in a better way. The developers have also optimized many other minor details of flipbook software for mobile users while some minor bugs have also been fixed.



Online publishing platform FlipHTML5 provides a convenient way for anyone to publish their online catalog, magazine, flipbook online. It doesn't require any coding or programming knowledge and can be used by anyone having basic computer understanding. The user can choose a PDF file and import it onto the flipbook software to create their catalog or magazine.



The flipbook software also consists of many pre-loaded templates and animations that can be used to make the online catalog more attractive. The user also has an option to insert images, videos, and audio files into the flipbook for making it more interesting.



With a number of people getting online, the opportunity to approach customers online has also increased and in such scenario, marketers are rapidly accepting the idea of the online catalog. Using an online catalog allows the marketer to approach a wider audience at once plus the flipbook also catches the viewer's interest. Through the flipbook software, the user can create and publish the online catalog/magazine in much less time and cost as compared to paper publishing.



The flipbook is compatible on all devices and can be shared with one click over the social media and e-mail. More information about the flipbook software can be found at http://fliphtml5.com/features/.