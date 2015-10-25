FlipHTML5 Released Tutorial Demonstrating How to Make a Digital Magazine

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2015 --The online digital publishing software FlipHTML5 has now released their free version for all the users worldwide and hence aids them to create attractive online magazines. With the help of the new upgrade the users can not only easily create the magazine, but also they will be able to customize it according to their requirements. The new features of the free version of the software enable the users to do the following:



i) Create and customize the magazine like change the template, color of the theme, or edit the content smoothly.



ii) Add and delete various media tools such as images, video and other rich text options.



iii) Create and share the magazine in various social media platforms to get more and more customers for their business purpose.



However, the best feature of FlipHTML5 free version is to let the users edit the magazine aptly and create a pdf version to share it for the marketing purpose which is a remarkable tool for the users who are looking to enhance their business via online platforms.



While addressing about the popularity of the free version of FlipHTML5, Anna Lee said "we are overwhelmed with the immense popularity that the free version of the software is receiving from our users across the globe. I am sure with the coming days the popularity will only going to increase significantly. Also, we would like to receive user suggestions so that with the next update we can come up with a much more attractive version of the software"



In order to know more about creating a magazine via a free version of FlipHTML5 the users should visit their website http://fliphtml5.com/