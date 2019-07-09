FlipHTML5 Releases a Brochure Maker for Making Different Types of Brochures

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --In its long history of software development, FlipHTML5 has managed to demonstrate its firm commitment towards providing innovative and up-to-date software products and information. Their recent release of the brochure maker confirms that the company is dedicated to the success of their clients. FlipHTML5 has unveiled an upgraded version of its digital brochure maker with advanced features for designing different types of brochures.



The latest version of FlipHTML5 brochure maker offers better cloud support and is capable of seamless integration with multiple devices like mobile phones, tablets, and other electronic devices. While keeping up with the digital market's competition, the brochure maker is designed with a focus on global penetration. The advanced version is better enabled to support businesses and marketers right from brochure creation, publishing to sharing with global audiences.



"We have worked with users from different industries over the past years and learned from their field experiences about the needs of their target audiences," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Together as partners, we want to be able to reach out to as many people as possible and keep them informed on the various products and services. Our digital brochure maker is just one of the many mediums through which our clients can interact with readers."



FlipHTML5 has updated the features of the brochure maker to provide users multiple options for sharing, including enhanced email marketing, SEO optimization, cloud platform, and social media friendly options. Their cloud platform ensures compatibility between browsers and allows more responsive display on mobile devices.



"We are determined to keep providing solutions for digitizing and simplifying the sales and marketing procedures," continued Mr. Zhang. "That is why we developed a brochure maker that will provide users with instant access to all the tools needed to design eye-catching brochures within a short time. In addition to that, they can optimize their e-brochures with rich content and multimedia for ranking on the search engines."



FlipHTML5 offers exclusive features for creating different types of brochures for business promotion, marketing, and sales. The digital brochure maker is a versatile and efficient digital publishing tool that helps users tell their business stories vividly. They can highlight features of their products and continue to provide real-time updates to give audiences access to the newest products or services.



More information on the brochure maker can be found at http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

With more than 10 years of experience, FlipHTML5 is a software development company, helping enterprises, publishers, and marketers design digital publications that helps them connect and build relationships with potential customers. The firm has a wide range of software products that help users achieve their objectives.