FlipHTML5 Releases a Brochure Maker to Meet Market Demand

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2019 --FlipHTML5 recently released a brochure maker in a bid to meet increasing global market demand. This brochure maker will enable clients to create interactive and responsive brochures. It has many advanced features, which has made it one of the best brochure makers yet.



Digital publishing is a field that has a lot to give. People are tired of conventional PDF files and need some form of interaction. Brochures are becoming very popular among publishers today as many of them now see the need to explore e-publishing. One common digital document published by companies today is a brochure. With the recent increasing demand for company brochures when they bid for contracts, the need for tools and applications that can be used to create brochures has increased too.



"We understand that there is an increasing demand for brochure creation, so we decided to develop an application that will help digital publishers create interactive brochures. With our brochure maker, publishers can produce brochures with the perfect finish that sends the right message to the readers," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. The CEO further said that it took years of hard work, commitment, and dedication to develop the brochure maker.



The brochure maker has tens of fully customized templates that users can select from, and each template does not only have a unique look but also supports both horizontal and vertical flipping. Users can choose to personalize their brochures by adding multimedia like images, audio, and videos. Also, users can host their domain names and host them on the FlipHTML5 website where their brochures will receive lots of readers.



About FlipHTML5

The company, FlipHTML5, is into software development. It provides millions of users worldwide with digital publishing software to meet the increasing demand for brochures. It ensures its software solutions are affordable, easy to use, and customer center. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.