FlipHTML5 Releases a Digital Magazine Publishing Platform for Photographers

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2019 --FlipHTML5 has released its new digital magazine publishing platform for photographers. The platform provides the solution most photographers have been looking for – a way to upload and showcase their photography online to vast audiences. FlipHTML5 keeps up with emerging trends to continually improve its products' quality to ensure that they are the most reliable in the market. Now photographers have a versatile publishing platform where they can create their interactive digital photography magazines for business, events, fashion, wedding, and more for sharing with family, friends, and the outside world.



Users have access to the best publishing experience and options at FlipHTML5. Publishing to HTML5 format allows for access to the magazines by both mobile and PC users, giving them an enjoyable reading experience on their devices. FlipHTML5 offers photographers a professional way to create media-rich digital magazines that enhance their performance online. They can include videos, images, flash objects, audio, hotspots, hyperlinks, and much more.



"At FlipHTML5, we believe that by supporting our clients, we share in their success," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Our digital magazine publishing platform offers them the best options for establishing their brands and promoting their publications online. We have integrated advanced tools and features that will help them delight many online readers. They can utilize our user-friendly interface to design multiple publications from various niches to target different audiences."



Photographers using the FlipHTML5 platform do not require programming skills to create their magazines. The features provided are simple to operate and use, giving users the convenience they need. In fact, before publishing, they can preview their magazines and confirm their quality in advance. Moreover, they can customize their projects from content, appearance, style, and more to make them more appealing to the readers.



FlipHTML5 lets photographers tap into new and better opportunities that can help them connect with audiences interactively. The e-magazines they design look and feel like real-time publications with flipping pages. Readers can use the search functionality to search for specific content or pages. The content is highly zoomable and can be bookmarked for later use. To make flipping through more convenient for readers, users can include simple navigation tools such as thumbnail views and tables of contents in their projects.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

Over time, FlipHTML5 has evolved into one of the world's leading digital publishing software providers in China. Through their design and technical know-how, the company has managed to provide many clients with highly effective software products that have seen many industries thrive in the digital realm.