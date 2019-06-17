FlipHTML5 Releases a Digital Publishing Platform for Summer 2019

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2019 --FlipHTML5 proudly announces the release of their digital publishing platform for summer 2019. The digital publishing platform comes with remarkable features and benefits to the digital publishing market, which provides authors, enterprises and publishers with the avenues to grow.



FlipHTML5 is renowned for their innovative software aimed at helping users enhance their publishing techniques and attract a broader audience base online. On their digital publishing platform, users can find simple but powerful features, as well as techniques on how to create amazing publications that resonate with their audiences. FlipHTML5 also provides users with a step-by-step tutorial and videos to instruct them on the tiny. All users will become digital publishing pros this summer.



"At FlipHTML5, we have earned our reputation for flexibility and high performance because of our user-friendly digital publishing platform," expresses Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "We always put the needs of our clients first. Our main aim is to provide a platform that will help users reach their publishing goals and take their business to greater heights. We cater to the needs of both new and professional designers."



FlipHTML5 is investing highly in research to enhance their software features and help users realize higher value from their investments in digital publishing solutions. The company understands how businesses struggle to hire the services of professional designers for their publishing needs. That is why they bring world-class software that will have an immediate and profound impact on business growth in summer – all for free.



Mr. Zhang continued, "We provide immeasurable business outcomes for our users because of our strategic thinking. We know that to achieve success, enterprises have to adapt to the ever-evolving market demand. That is why this summer we want to help our users challenge their status quo with purpose and innovation using our preeminent, outcome-based digital publishing platform."



FlipHTML5 is offering publishers the chance to enjoy improved features for designing exceptional digital publications that move the crowds. The platform gives users the option of customizing their projects so that they are specifically suited for their business. With its customizable features and functionalities, FlipHTML5 can be used in business promotion, marketing, product descriptions and much more.



About FlipHTML5

With its cutting edge features and numerous benefits, FlipHTML5 has become the new hallmark of digital publishing technology. The company has been providing innovative software solutions, always with an eye on the ever-evolving market and technological horizon. For more information about FlipHTML5, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.