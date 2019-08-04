FlipHTML5 Releases a Free E-Book Publisher for Self Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2019 --For creating different types of e-books, FlipHTML5 now brings a free e-book publisher to everyone. It is available for anyone to create e-books. Based on the HTML5 and CSS3 technology, the software allows one to create e-books by just importing static PDF files into the software.



According to Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5, "We have launched this free e-book publisher just in time, when companies and marketers need to create e-books for brand building and winning new customers. You can simply use this free e-book publisher to design attractive e-books from PDF files." Jackie further states that one can also add multimedia content to the e-book to make it more appealing and result-driven. Using the free e-book publisher, one can add flash files, music, videos, slideshows etc to a page turning e-book.



The free e-book publisher comes with a number of built-in templates, allowing one to choose from different backgrounds, font colors and other attributes. This free e-book publisher has several advantageous features, which include the custom page range for importing a PDF document and creating a page turning e-book. One can also define the page size and the quality of the PDF file at the time of the conversion. The software also supports importing of table of content and original HTML hyperlinks in the PDF document. One can also import the company logo and the URL of the logo.



The free e-book publisher also allows one to define the title and the description of the e-book before uploading it to the FlipHTML5 cloud host. There are also powerful function buttons available, such as Home, Share, Search and others. The free e-book publisher enables one to use the mouse wheel to zoom in or zoom out the pages of the e-book. More importantly, it makes it possible for one to import Google Analytics ID, so that one can track the volume of the traffic and this can give a valuable insight to the user. It allows one to add different types of decorative elements, such as font colors, toolbars, buttons and icons that add to the attractiveness of an e-book. The background of the e-book can also be changed or customized as per the requirement.



This free and flexible free e-book publisher is of immense value for today's digital marketers. They can check all features of it by visiting the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a renowned software development company with a rich expertise in offering digital publishing software with cutting-edge and advanced features. The company provides software for digital publishing, film, gaming and other industries. They specialize in designing custom-made solutions that can meet the demands of the new-age customers.