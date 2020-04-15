FlipHTML5 Releases a Newsletter Maker for Corporations

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2020 --FlipHTML5 understands the significance of newsletters in business communication. This is why it has released a newsletter maker for corporations to help them share information about products and other business matters with customers, employees, and stakeholders. For many businesses, newsletters are effective marketing strategies, and FlipHTML5 helps them make their dream a reality. The free newsletter maker enables enterprises to design, customize, and publish captivating e-newsletters in minutes.



With all the features and functions offered by FlipHTML5, corporations can use their beautifully designed digital newsletters to grow their businesses and earn profits. Publishing them will help to increase awareness about their brands and products. This will give customers and prospects a perspective of what they can offer. By including rich content, images, videos, and animations to embellish their newsletters, audiences will get a broader picture of their offerings, success, and credibility, which will help them in making purchase decisions.



"At FlipHTML5, we understand the marketing needs of corporations, so we developed the newsletter maker to help them expand their market reach," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. We want them to have the exposure that will help them put their businesses in front of their customers through regular newsletter publishing to capture more sales. Their customers will make purchasing decisions when they are presented with all the information they need about products.



FlipHTML5 allows corporations to demonstrate their expertise through industry-specific e-newsletters. These publications provide valuable information to customers, including the launch of new products in the market and special offers. This helps enterprises reinforce their promotional campaigns while enhancing the value of the publications. By issuing newsletters regularly, businesses can maintain contact with their customers and establish new relationships with prospects.



Using free tools from FlipHTML5, corporations can design professional newsletters that are traceable through Google Analytics. Since they are meant for marketing, it is easy to get instant feedback after sharing them with customers. They can also help to communicate with decision-makers to come up with better solutions on arising issues. Newsletters offer companies a chance to increase audience coverage by allowing them to subscribe, comment, or make inquiries.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides digital publishing software to enterprises that want to improve their digital marketing strategies. Its software products are designed with unique features and functionalities that help users create stunning publications meant for increasing audience engagement online.