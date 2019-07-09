FlipHTML5 Releases an Online Pamphlet Maker for Every Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2019 --FlipHTML5 is excited to announce the release of their online pamphlet maker. The online pamphlet maker provides enterprises and marketers from various industries with high-end tools and features they can use to showcase their products and services to vast audiences across the globe.



FlipHTML5 believes that online pamphlets are the future of digital marketing. Their platform is actively updated with an innovative online pamphlet maker for designing online pamphlets for every industry. With 24-hour customer service and support system, FlipHTML5 will support users every step of the process during their quest for online market presence.



Commenting on the release, Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5, remarked, "Our team wanted to capitalize on what we have achieved over the years to find different and better ways of doing things. With the development of the new version of the online pamphlet maker, we now enable our clients to design customer-centric digital pamphlets with unlimited new generation features to help them excel online. For example, the upgraded advertising banner allows them to attract audiences and inform them about their products and brands."



FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing solution provider that specializes in cutting edge software that can be used to connect and interact with audiences online. The company aims to provide opportunities for users seeking to penetrate the online markets using tools such as the page-turning digital pamphlets. They can create dynamic pamphlets integrated with e-commerce elements, including hotspots, buttons, PayPal, and more to persuade customers to purchase.



"We are thrilled to bring new versions of software to the market and support all users who wish to grow their brands in the e-commerce world," continued Jackie Peng. "We understand our clients' demand for professional, scalable, and cost-effective solutions, so we have unveiled a new pamphlet maker they can use to create branded and customized e-pamphlets in just a few minutes."



FlipHTML5 strives to offer updated software designed to help enterprises invent breakthrough concepts, identify opportunities in unmet customer needs, and capture more opportunities in the online marketplace. FlipHTML5 is a partner of choice who is equipped with a streamlined structure that is built based on users' needs.



