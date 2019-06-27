FlipHTML5 Releases an Online Platform with PDF to Flipbook Feature

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/27/2019 --FlipHTML5, a top publishing software company in China, has released an online platform with Intuitive PDF to flipbook feature. The PDF to flipbook tool is helping users transform readers' experience by helping to create digital flipbooks with stunning animated media and page-flipping effects.



FlipHTML5 started publishing software development with the commitment of offering the highest levels of technology and service to their clients without any compromise. Since its inception, the company has experienced tremendous success and growth. Each time they release new products into the market, users are never disappointed.



"We live in the e-commerce era where more people want to publish their products online, and many more want to purchase these products without a hassle," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "The growing demand for seamless access to digital products requires competitive skills in order to stand out. We are the partner who will stand with our clients to help them beat their competitors through interactive and engaging digital flipbooks."



FlipHTML5 has a skilled technical team of like-minded and focused individuals who share the goal of developing innovative and impactful software. Thanks to FlipHTML5's PDF to flipbook feature, users can turn batches of PDF files into lively flipbooks with videos, background music, homepage URLs and much more. Digital flipbooks created with such impressive animated media effects are bound to stimulate readers' interest.



"We believe in a culture where customers are earned, and our mission is to make our customers happy by empowering them with the right tools for their projects," continued Anna Lee. "In turn, they are going to earn their customers through captivating flipbooks. We focus on quality and satisfaction, and we will always work with our clients as they strive to earn a place in the digital realm."



The PDF to flipbook feature at FlipHTML5 comes with tools that help to create fully responsive flipbooks with outstanding output appearance and optimized for mobile viewing. The company recognized the need for digital innovations explicitly tailored to service the e-commerce industry. True to its mission, it committed itself to focus one hundred percent on the publishing software business that has seen enterprises excel in e-commerce.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a publishing software innovator and ranks top in the publishing software industry. FlipHTML5 offers software solutions to businesses and individuals to help them design digital publications that meet their objectives. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.