FlipHTML5 Releases Beauty Magazine Templates for Fashion Designers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2017 --FlipHTML5 recently announced the launch of six new beauty magazine templates. The templates are easily customizable to meet the various needs of fashion designers and other marketers and publishers in the fashion and beauty industries.



Using the beauty magazine templates, marketers can quickly create stunning magazines in a matter of minutes. All templates come with text, image, audio, shapes, buttons, and video elements, which can be easily modified and edited with user content. The templates also come with slideshow layouts and transitions, as well as animation effects, allowing users to design beauty magazines in new and innovative ways.



Social buttons and links can be added to templates, making it easy for readers to share magazine contents across major platforms. The templates also come with features that allow users to zoom in or out, as well as view magazines in full screen mode.



In addition, the layout of the templates makes it easy for users to organize magazine content in the best possible manner. Colors can also be changed to suit the products that will be displayed and to help readers of online fashion and beauty magazines better identify items they might be interested in.



The templates can be edited with the FlipHTML5 desktop software and also feature the popular flipbook style, which allows readers to experience realistic page-flipping while viewing published magazines on mobile and desktop devices. Applications for the beauty magazine templates are numerous. They include fashion clothing, makeup, salon items, perfumes and toiletries, and products specifically for women.



The new cosmetics magazine templates follow a string of new design templates that have recently been developed by FlipHTML5, including art and culture and agriculture magazine templates. All templates are available for free download and can be installed on both Windows and Mac computers.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a premier provider of digital publishing solutions to customers across the globe.