FlipHTML5 Releases Digital Catalog Software for Online Brands and Retailers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2019 --Digital catalogs could be an effective method of digital marketing and online brand promotion. There are numerous digital marketers and e-commerce sellers who rely on eye-catching digital catalogs for generating sales. A beautifully designed digital catalog can draw the attention of the target audience and increase sales of a company.



Sensing the need of digital catalogs for product marketing in the digital space, FlipHTML5 introduces simple and easy to use digital catalog software. The software is designed to convert a PDF file into a digital flipping catalog. This digital catalog can be hosted online, which users can access on their PCs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. With a simple page flipping feature, the digital catalog becomes more attractive, and one can easily browse through it on their devices. With beautiful images, the catalog could be a vivid presentation of the products of a company that can entice customers.



FlipHTML5 has added several astounding features to this software that allows a digital marketer to quickly convert a PDF file into a digital flipping catalog. Speaking about its marvelous features, the CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang, states, "You can now integrate the Google Analytics ID into our software and track the pageviews of your digital catalog. This will allow you to track your visitors' behavior, and you can enhance your catalog accordingly."



Besides, the FlipHTML5 digital catalog software has other adorable features as well. For example, one will be able to add rich multimedia to the digital catalog, which may include links, linkable buttons, images, videos and so on. With such attractive features, the catalog becomes more engaging and can create a positive impact on visitors' mind. At the same time, FlipHTML5 can be integrated with the animation editor, so that a marketer can add dynamic text and images to the catalog to make it more appealing and interactive.



Winston reveals that the digital catalog could prove of immense help for e-commerce product marketing. One can embed linkable buttons into the catalog, such as Buy, Discount Offers, Buy One Get One FREE, etc. to inspire customers to purchase product directly from the catalog itself. In this manner, the digital catalog can generate real sales.



One can check the software's complete features by visiting the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a renowned software developer company with a rich expertise in offering digital publishing software with cutting-edge and advanced features. The company provides software for digital publishing, film, gaming and other industries. They specialize in designing custom-made solutions that can meet the demands of the new-age customers. Their flip book maker is available in both free and paid versions, and comes with several astounding features.